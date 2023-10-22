Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,397 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 5,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,501,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,189. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.