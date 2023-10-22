Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Stock Price Down 1%

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
Permex Petroleum Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.
Permex Petroleum’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 23rd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 23rd.
Permex Petroleum Company Profile
Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.
