Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 246,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

