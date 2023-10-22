Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lowered by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.65. 39,407,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,571,466. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

