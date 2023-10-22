PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

PFSweb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $67.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PFSweb by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 35.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 51.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

