Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.49.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

