Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $92.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.