Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Boosted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 372.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.