Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $61,723,000. BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,481,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 729.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 801,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after buying an additional 704,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after buying an additional 514,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,120,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,979,000 after buying an additional 466,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.76. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

