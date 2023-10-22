Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664,028 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.07% of Pinterest worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $647,614.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,533 shares of company stock worth $13,634,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.10 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

