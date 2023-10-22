Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 189,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MMM opened at $86.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

View Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.