Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 24,434 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,434 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $361.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $375.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

