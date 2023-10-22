Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 47,850 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.49 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

