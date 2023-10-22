Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $9.25 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.78.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $371.85 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.84 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $409.05 and its 200 day moving average is $453.78.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

