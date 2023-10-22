Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $17.87 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,870,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Omnicom Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMC stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

