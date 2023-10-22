Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $9.17 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $266.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $206.77 and a one year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

