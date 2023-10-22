Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 123,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

PSX stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.