Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $371.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.84 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

