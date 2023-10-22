Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $20.27 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,270,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in American Express by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $132.21 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.16.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.