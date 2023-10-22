PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,071.68

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,071.68 ($13.09) and traded as low as GBX 1,025 ($12.52). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,040 ($12.70), with a volume of 14,983 shares traded.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £440.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,238.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,048.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,071.07.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPHE Hotel Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. PPHE Hotel Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.