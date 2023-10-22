Prosegur Cash, S.A. (PGUCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.
Prosegur Cash Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PGUCY opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. Prosegur Cash has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.04.
About Prosegur Cash
