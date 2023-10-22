ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Position Increased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.31% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BITO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 36,809.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,980 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $10,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $2,856,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,322,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $15.09 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

