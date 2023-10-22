ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short High Yield comprises 1.9% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,571,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 880,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 268,412 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 561,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 346,212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth $8,381,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 104.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 430,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

Shares of SJB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,286. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

