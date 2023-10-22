PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Trading Down 13.9%

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,900% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

PTT Public Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

PTT Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and New Business and Infrastructure Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.