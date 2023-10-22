Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RL. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.94.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,802 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after buying an additional 320,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $24,611,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

