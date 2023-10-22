Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
METC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on METC
Ramaco Resources Stock Performance
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.43 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 55.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 451,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 160,734 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 98,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.