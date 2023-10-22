Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $42.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.53.

RRC stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,264,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Range Resources by 970.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

