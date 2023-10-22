Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $172.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.90.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $172.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.62. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $172.46.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $12,346,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,376 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $1,354,904.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $12,346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,410 shares of company stock worth $20,829,200 in the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 62,278 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

