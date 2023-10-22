RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $0.43. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 12,246,246 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 15.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 328.99% and a net margin of 354.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

