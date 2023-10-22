Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $28,691,391. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $808.47. The company had a trading volume of 743,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,716. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $827.03 and a 200-day moving average of $782.98. The firm has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $900.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

