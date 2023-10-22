ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,045,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,045,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,435. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

