Reviewing Locafy (LCFY) & Its Peers

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Locafy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Locafy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $4.29 million -$2.62 million -1.41 Locafy Competitors $5.34 billion $821.22 million 13.43

Locafy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Locafy. Locafy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of Locafy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Locafy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy -101.91% -280.87% -90.18% Locafy Competitors -152.61% -26.35% -10.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Locafy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A Locafy Competitors 908 4120 8903 246 2.60

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Locafy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Locafy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Locafy has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Locafy’s peers have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Locafy peers beat Locafy on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

