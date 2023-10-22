Reviewing The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) & Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL)

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Free Report) and The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and The GPT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Necessity Retail REIT -30.43% -8.87% -3.07% The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. The GPT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The GPT Group pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Necessity Retail REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Necessity Retail REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A The GPT Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and The GPT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Necessity Retail REIT presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than The GPT Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and The GPT Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Necessity Retail REIT $454.86 million 2.25 -$82.51 million ($1.22) -6.24 The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A $0.32 7.51

The GPT Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The GPT Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.2% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of The GPT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Necessity Retail REIT beats The GPT Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

About The GPT Group

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

