Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get Revvity alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Revvity

Revvity Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.08. Revvity has a 12-month low of $100.99 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.61 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.