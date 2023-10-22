RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6,395.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.41.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources



Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

