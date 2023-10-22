RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,252 Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

