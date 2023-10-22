Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYTM. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $22.00 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 416.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $172,956.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,037 shares of company stock worth $503,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,029,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,895,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.