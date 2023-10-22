Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $72.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

