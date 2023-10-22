Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$36.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.75.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$27.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.05. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$24.08 and a 1 year high of C$35.61.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

