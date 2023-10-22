Rubicon Technology, Inc. Plans Dividend of $1.10 (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.74 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

