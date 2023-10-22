Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for 3.7% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 640,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,498,000 after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $221,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3,649.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 499,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 486,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.3% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 356,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,978. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

