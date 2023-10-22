Schlumberger Limited (SLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 11th

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. Schlumberger has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,000 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $44,273,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $38,084,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

