Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,628,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971,264 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 61.45% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $7,059,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,216,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,535,000 after purchasing an additional 148,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,445,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 690,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,334. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $59.97.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

