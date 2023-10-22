Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is McAdam LLC’s 4th Largest Position

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,390 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 7.3% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $88,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,632,992,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

