Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,632,992,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,606,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,556. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

