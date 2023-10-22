Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Increased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,816 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.6% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.95% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $68,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.