Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 3.5% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $17,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after buying an additional 35,169 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 345,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.89 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

