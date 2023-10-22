Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

