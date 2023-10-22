Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 13.2% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.29. 3,405,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,833. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

