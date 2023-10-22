Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,647,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,635,000 after acquiring an additional 93,451 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.76. 3,044,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

